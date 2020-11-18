IPCR collaborates with UNILORIN to develop courses in peace, development studies

The Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has collaborated with the University of Ilorin on the development of specific courses in Peace and Development Studies.

The Director General of the Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, Prof. Bakut Tswah Bakut, advised beneficiaries of the Center for Peace and Strategic Studies of the University of Ilorin, to stay focus and believe in their collaboration in bringing change in the narrative of conflict resolution in the country.

Mr. Bakut, who gave the advice last Wednesday, November 11, during his visit to the Center for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ilorin, stressed that in the Institute of Peace Conflict and Resolutions, Abuja “prevention comes first”.

“We have been interacting with the University of Ilorin since 2019 with the effort to have a collaboration. We have successfully done that since March this year but unfortunately because of the COVID-19 we couldn’t do anything.

” However, we have come to discuss the content of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and see how we can bring it to reality. We realised that if we have to make impact in not just the communities in the area of conflict management we need to collaborate with University and that is the reason why we came”.

The Director General said that what the Institute has done so far is not just the collaboration, but to agree which area in terms of joint research, to develop specific courses in what is available in the country particularly in the area of peace and development studies.

“The University is already having a master programme in peace and development studies but we in the institute felt we should develop an executive management course for peace and sustainable development, and can be used to gain admission into the Masters programme in Peace and Development Studies of the University. We are also in direct research, practical and action mediation in community conflicts either in Ilorin or all over the country”, he said.

He also disclosed that the Institute has the advantage to go to all communities in the country to mediate, negotiate and involve in capacity building; and other aspects of intervention, adding that within the University of Ilorin staff can actually join the Institute as far as their work is concern including students through mentorship in the area of developing paper work in the country.

He said the MOU is termless as long as it is working and it is within good relationship, adding the University has and will continue to benefit from the MOU, Daily Times reports.

Speaking further on the benefits, he said, “We will be involving in the Wara-Oja conflict resolution this week along with two members of staff from the University. We have also set aside time line on what to do between now and next 15 weeks. Definitely a lot of things will be achieved”.

Mr. Bakut believed that if crises is prevented in the country, government will spend more in the development of the country and spend less in bringing security apparatus to conflict crises zones.

Applauding the University of Ilorin management, the Director General said, “Honestly speaking, this is my third time of coming here and anytime I come around from the gate the sign you see shows that you are coming to an environment that is peaceful. May be because the campus is built around vegetation. For me, this is home”.

In her comment, the Center for Peace and Strategic Studies (CPSS) of the University, Prof. O. Olademo, who thanked God for making it a reality, disclosed that the visit has identified numbers of areas on which they can both collaborate and map out action points, timelines, set up committees to work on possible joint research, joint conference and funding.

“We were able to appreciate the Masters’ programme propose course but we must go through the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC) to make it a realization”, she stressed.

The Director, however, advised both staff and students of CPSS to be determined to maintained the standard and sustain it in order to make the quality remain.

Highlights of the visit included appearance of the team on the UnilorinFM, 89.3, a glance at the water fall on the Unilorin dam and riding of boat by some of the IPCR Staff.