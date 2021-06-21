Investigation Of APC Leader, Tinubu Ongoing – Bawa

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has stated that former Lagos State Governor and APC National Leader Bola Tinubu is still being investigated.

In an interview with ThisDay on Sunday, Bawa warned that the investigation could take a long time.

Bawa said, “You asked me a question earlier about arresting people before investigation and now you are saying why didn’t we arrest Tinubu? Why didn’t you just say ‘arrest him?’

“Investigation is ongoing. When you are investigating matters like this, they don’t end in a day. Thousands of investigations are going on, on a daily basis.

“You understand? You know you are from the media. After you will say we are doing media trial.”

When Bawa was the head of the Lagos Zonal Office, he is believed to have demanded Tinubu’s assets declaration form.