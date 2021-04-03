Investigate Malami, others over N159bn “judgment debts”, group tasks Buhari

As the debate over the N159 billion “judgment debts” continues, Advocates for Transparency and Accountability (ATA) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to order an inquiry into the position of Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The group also wants anyone who claims to be a borrower to be checked to see if their claims are true and if they have any terms of engagement.

In a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, the ATA’s spokesperson, Mustapha Isa, said that Governor Kayode Fayemi’s allegations that he was offered $80 million to back the fraudulent deductions from state and local government accounts should not be taken lightly.

It’s past time for President Muhammadu Buhari to prove that he’s willing to deal with charges of corruption levied against some of his most senior appointees.