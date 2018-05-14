Investigate killings at LG congress, bring culprits to book ―Agege APC leaders

LEADERS of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Agege Federal Constituency on Sunday were unanimous in their call for investigations into the circumstances that led to the death of a party member, Mr. Nurudeen Lanase, at the party’s local government congress in Agege Local Government Area last Saturday.

The leaders, including, the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa; the State’s Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure, Dr. Samuel Babatunde Adejare; House of Representatives member, Hon. Taofeek Abiodun Adaranijo; Hon. Oluyinka Ogundimu, member representing Agege State Constituency 2 in the State House of Assembly, among others, who all condemned the sad incident, equally called on relevant security agencies to ensure that culprits indicted in the incident were brought to book.

Other leaders include the Chairman, Agege Local Government, Alhaji Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi, the pioneer Chairman of the council, Chief Owolabi Dada and the party leader in Agege, Chief Safari Adaranijo.

The speaker, Hon. Obasa, while speaking with newsmen, decried the violence, pointing out that the sad occurrence took place after the Congress had been successfully concluded, leading to the death of the party faithful Nurudeen Olanase.

Obasa said it was incumbent on the leadership of the party in the state to investigate the killing, just as he also urged the police to also do the needful by not only investigating the death of the party member but also ensuring that those found culpable be brought to book.

“The police should also do the needful by not only investigating the death of Olanose but also ensuring that those found culpable were brought to book,” the speaker said.

The speaker said APC in Agege was a united family without any crisis as could be seen that all the leaders were in attendance to address newsmen, lamenting that the violence, leading to the death of Olanase was occasioned by what he termed the “inordinate ambition of one man.”

“You can see that all the party leaders are here, so we have no crisis. It’s the inordinate ambition of one man that’s causing this violence,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of Agege Local Government, Alhaji Egunjobi, also stated that the Congress had been concluded successfully before supporters and thugs loyal to a House of Assembly aspirant in the local government unleashed terror on the people.

“I was even back in my office after the successful completion of the Congress when I was informed of the violence being unleashed on the people,” he said.