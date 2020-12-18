‘Investigate any of our governors linked to banditry’

By Tunde Opalana

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged security agencies and the intelligence community to step up the investigation into the alleged engagement of a north-west governor with cases of banditry, abductions and other violent crimes in the troubled zone.

While acknowledging that the frightening security threats in the northwest was politically motivated, the party said it will not leave any stone unturned in bringing culprits to book and restoring peace back to the zone In a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the APC said the insecurity in the northwest region was not unconnected with the governor (name withheld) who was alleged to be the sponsors of bandits and other criminals in north -west.

“Our security agencies have intelligence reports linking one of the north- west governors of colluding and sponsoring the violent and criminal activities of bandits in the zone.

“I won’t give details because of the sensitive and security nature of the issue. However, relevant security agencies must as a matter of urgency investigate the report and determine its veracity.

“Human life is not what we should play political chess games with. We must shun enemies of the country including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who seek political gains from issues of insecurity.

“Our security agencies must also be alert to plots to further destabilise the north-west region and frustrate the quick and safe release of students abducted at the GSSS Kankara, Katsina State,” the APC said.

However, the party cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against playing dangerous politics with the abduction of the over 300 school boys in Kastina State last Friday.