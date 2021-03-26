Introduction of NIN will curb exam malpractices, insecurity – JAMB explains

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The introduction of the use of National Identity Number (NIN) for the registration of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is meant to prevent examination malpractices and insecurity, the Joint Admission And Matriculation Board, JAMB has explained.

Speaking during a virtual meeting with stakeholders and owners of Computer Based Test Centres, service providers to commence the 2021 UTME registration, JAMB registrar Professor Ishaq Oloyede said that the move was part of government strategy to improve on the security system as well as curb exam malpractices.

Prof Oloyede who noted that the directive was from the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu said, the initiative was an important guide for young Nigerians aspiring to gain admission into the tertiary institution are exposed to the basic civil responsibility.

“Government is trying to ensure that we have some strategy for improving the security system and of course if those who are coming in to the tertiary institution are exposed to this basic civil responsibility, it will be good to develop a culture of accountability because accountability starts from being identified.

“We have told the National Communication Commission (NCC), approached the minister of Communication and Digital Economy and we are hopeful that we will be granted waiver with of course, conditionalities which we must ensure the candidates meet.

“Not all the candidates are without sim, 80 percent of the candidates already have their number, we are talking of the 20 percent and if we are fortunate enough to secure the waiver of the minister through the NCC, we will go ahead to make sure there is full compliance to the conditionalitys because it is in our interest as a nation that those things that are put in place should be allowed to protect all of us.”

He further warned that no CBT is allowed to register candidates for NIN, noting that any centre found to engage in such act would be sanctioned.