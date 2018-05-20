Intrigues, permutation as Lagos APC elect new officios at Congress

…parallel congress also elect executive

The Lagos State All Progressives Congress has through unanimous voice votes chosen new executives to steer her affairs after the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent executives, as Alhaji Tunde Balogun emerged Chairman, while political stalwarts within the party disparaged reports of a parallel congress held outside the party’s secretariat as a nullity.

At the party secretariat on Acme Road, Ikeja, five delegates from each local government and other super delegates turned out enmasse to affirm the election of unopposed candidates.

Alhaji Tunde Balogun emerged the State Chairman of the APC, while other key state officials also elected unanimously are State Deputy Chairman, Chief Sunday Ajose; Vice Chairman (West), Funsho Olugunde; Vice Chairman (East), Ashipa kaoli Olusanya;

Vice Chairman (Central), Hakeem Bamgbola; State Secretary, Dr Wale Ahmed; Publicity Secretary, Joe Igbokwe, Deputy Secretary, Barr. Femi Saheed; Treasurer, Olasunbo Ajose; Deputy Treasurer, Joanna Adebobuyi; Financial Secretary, Oluyinka Osinubi; Assistant Financial Secretary, Bola Olujobi.

Others are Abiodun Salami, Assistant Publicity Secretary; Ademola Sadiq, Legal Adviser; Toke Benson, Assistant Legal Adviser; Ramota Bankole, Welfare Secretary; R. O Olorunfemi, Assistant Welfare Secretary; Abdullahi Enilolobo, Organising Secretary; Muftai Kadiku, Assistant Organising Secretary;

Wale Aribiyi, Auditor; and Ismaila Azeez, Assistant Auditor, Hon.Jumoke Okoya Thomas, Women Leader; Kehinde Babalola, Assistant Women Leader; Kofoworola Ajayi, Senatorial Women Leader (West); Yeye Gbadebo, Senatorial Women Leader (East); Fadekemi Otitonaiye, Senatorial Women Leader (Central); Tayo Sanya-Olu, Youth Leader;

Busola Akeredolu, Assistant Youth Leader; Lukmon Jimoh, Senatorial Youth Leader (West); Bashiru Adekoya, Senatorial Youth Leader (East); Hameed Olanrewaju, Senatorial Youth Leader (Central); Aregbe Idris, Youth Organising Secretary; Abu Akilapa, Ex-officio I; Obiangeli Onu, Ex-officio II; Ibrahim Patako, Ex-officio III; Bode Oyedele, Ex-officio IV; and Israel Akiode, a physically-challenged.

The congress which was well attended by prominent politicians including Governor Akinwumi Ambode, three senators from the three senatorial districts in the state, speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.Mudasiru Obasa, members of the state House of Assembly and other super delegates, along with five delegates from each local government ratified the choice of the new executives through voice affirmation by the delegates.

The Chairman of the APC congress Committee, Senator Uche Ekwuenife commended the delegates for conducting themselves orderly saying that there would not be election because the aspirants are unopposed and they were made to stand before delegates for a voice vote affirmation as new executives to steer the ship of the party in Lagos immediately after the expiration of the incumbent tenure.

Speaking on the conduct of the congress, the Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Senator Oluremi Tinubu described it as open and a demonstration of the belief in the tenets of democracy.

She noted that APC had again demonstrated that it is a law-abiding political party.

In a remark, a former Minister of State, Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro who expressed satisfaction with the transparency exhibited during the congress, commended the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and members of the party for exhibiting maturity and patience during the exercise.

Commenting on the seemingly inertness of the reconciliatory committee headed by Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Obanikoro stated that any political assignment given to him is a done deal due to his clout and competence.

The Chairman of the state APC Congress committee, Senator Uche Ekwuenife commended the delegates for conducting themselves in an orderly manner, “we are going to suggest to the party that other states should copy Lagos. It is only in Lagos State that you see a chairman handing over peacefully.

“It is rare anywhere, he said to me when I asked him why, ‘my sister they have been so generous to me so I have to be generous in leaving’.

On the parallel congress held at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ekwunife said, “We are the only legal committee sent to conduct congress, so if any other is anywhere conducting a congress such is illegal and the outcome is null and void.”

However ,the said parallel State Congress of APC held at the State Airport Hotel Ikeja also recorded a large turnout of aggrieved members of the party, which also elected their executives with Mr. Fouad Alade Oki as the chairman,

Mr.Olu Bakare, State Vice Chairman West, Oloye Wale Oshodi, State Secretary, Kufisile Aremo, State Treasurer, Sunday Fayose, Assistant State Treasurer, Kayode Idris, Assistant State Publicity Secretary, Akinpelu Johnson, State Organising Secretary,

Dare Alabi, State Auditor, Abodunrin Wale, Assistant State Auditor 1, Idera Lawal, Assistant Auditor 2, State Women Leader, Idera Adeyemi, Mrs. Folashade Omitoogun, Assistant State Women Leader, Adams Jega, Ex-Officio 1,Prince Oshodi Kunle Ex-Officio 2,Mufutau Okedara Ex-Officio 3, Tunde Akeredolu Ex-Officio 4,

Reacting to the development, the National Women Leader of APC in the South West, Mrs, Kemi Nelson described the parallel congress as unconstitutional.

On her part, Senator Oluremi Tinubu stressed that those behind the parallel congress were unknown to the party because all the leaders of APC were at the congress held at the party secretariat.

While thanking members for a peaceful congress, the newly elected chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun promised to work towards the success of the party in next year’s general election.

Alhaji Balogun solicited for support from party members in his mission to take the party to a higher ground farther than he met it and in line with the vision of APC founding father Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.