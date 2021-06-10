Intrigues as 42 northern groups back PDP governor for president in 2023

Ahead of the next general elections in 2023, the youth leaders in 42 groups in the northern region have reportedly endorsed the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, to run for president.

The Nation reported that the youth leaders made their position known in Yola, the Adamawa state capital at a news conference on Wednesday, June 9, addressed under the umbrella of Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF).

They submitted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s governor has all it takes to fix Nigeria and end insecurity, poverty and unemployment.

Legit.ng gathers that the national chairman of the NYLF, Comrade Elliot Afiyo, said Governor Mohammed was picked after a delegation of the youths took a vote among 145 delegates selected from the 19 states in the north.

Afiyo said the governor polled 116 votes to edge out media mogul and businessman, Raymond Dokpesi, who got 23 votes.

He said there was only one invalid vote. He further explained that the group shortlisted the 27 potential presidential candidates from over 100 people for thorough screening before Governor Mohammed and Dokpesi were selected for the final voting.