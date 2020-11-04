Intl.Criminal Court begins inquiry into #EndSARS protests

The International Criminal Court has started conducting a preliminary examination into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

In a statement, the office of the Criminal court prosecutor said it had received information on alleged crimes.

The examination will “assess whether the legal criteria for opening an investigation under the Rome Statute are met”.

READ ALSO: PDP accepts error in Obaseki’s certificate, blames it on photocopying machine

For weeks crowds of peaceful protesters gathered in streets in major towns of the country to demonstrate against police brutality, leading to a crackdown.

Daily Times reports that 51 civilians, 11 police officers and seven soldiers were killed, according to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

Rights group Amnesty International said security forces opened fire on protesters, killing and injuring a number of people. Both the police and the army have rejected Amnesty’s allegation.

The ICC said it would make findings of the preliminary examination public.