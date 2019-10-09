The House of Representatives on Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the immediate rehabilitation of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by the relevant authorities.

Also, the House in passing its resolution mandated its committee on aviation headed by Rep. Nnoli Nnaji to interface with the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, to ensure that work commences on the rehabilitation of the airport so that the airport can be put to use.

These resolutions were sequel to the adoption of the motion sponsored by the Deputy Minority Leader, Rep. Toby Okechukwu in conjunction with 13 other House members mainly from the south east.

Moving the motion, Rep. Okechukwu, noted that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) closed down the airport on August 24, 2019 to allow for rehabilitation works on the runway.

He said that thereafter, the minister of aviation visited Enugu state and after meeting with governors and stakeholders in the South East, affirmed that the rehabilitation would be completed before the Christmas celebrations.

However, he said he is alarmed that six weeks after the closure of the airport, work on the rehabilitation or reconstruction hasn’t begun at the airport, just as there are no indications that the contractor handling the rehabilitation work would mobilise to site any time soon.

Rep. Okechukwu expressed concern that the major arterial routes leading to other alternate airports or leading to the south east region in general are in a dilapidated condition and burdens the travelling public.

He added that while the December deadline is fast approaching, no contractor has been mobilised to the site and no funds released for the rehabilitation works at the airport.

“The closure of the airport has exposed the travelling public to avoidable inconveniences and frustrated their ease of doing business, but l am convinced that the funding model for the renovation of Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja would save Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu from protracted closure.

“The Akanu Ibiam International Airport is critical to the safety, economic, and social lives of most Nigerians and foreign travellers as it’s the gateway to the south east by air,” the deputy minority leader stated.

Passing the motion, the House called on President Buhari to immediately intervene in the reconstruction of the airport.

Additionally, the House called on the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to in the meantime, expedite the repairs of major roads leading to the alternative routes and airports to alleviate the sufferings of members of the public.

The motion was co-sponsored by Rep. Nkeiruka Onyejocha, Rep. Pat Asadu, Rep. Ofor Chukwuegbo, Rep. Dennis Amadi, Rep. Martins Oke, Rep. Cornelius Nnaji, Rep. Simeon Atigwe and Rep. Blessing Onuh.

Others include Rep. Nkole Uko, Rep. Darlington Nwokocha, Rep. Valentine Ayika, Rep. Francis Agbo and Rep. Benjamin Mzondu.