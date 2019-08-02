Ladesope Ladelokun

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has described the internet as a powerful tool for citizen engagement for any nation towards achieving greater socio-political and economic prosperity in a country.

At a summit organised by the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) and its partners in Kano during the week, which was essentially to reflect on the usefulness and influence of social media in the current internet-dependent society,

the Commission, through its Executive Vice Chairman, Prof Umar Danbatta, added that with increased access to the internet and more importantly, broadband, many telecom consumers can engage and be engaged, especially through social media platforms accessible on their various internet-enabled mobile devices.

In his keynote address with the theme: “The Internet We Want and the Role of the Regulator “, the NCC EVC admonished Nigerians to desist from the use of internet to engage in activities that qualify for cybercrime hate speech and fake news.

He, however, stated that the main role of the Commission was to ensure unfettered access to digital services through ensuring availability, accessibility and affordability of telecom services in rural, underserved and unserved areas of the country.

Danbatta stressed that the Commission was committed to achieving ” the Internet of Relevance (IoR)” which is aimed at bringing efficiency and effectiveness into different sectors of the economy.

On why the Commission is particular about providing pervasive internet access, he said, ” We have issued six Infrastructure Companies (InfraCOs) licences across geopolitical zones with the seventh one being processed for Lagos alone being the hub of ICT in order to provide Access Points in the 774 Local Government Areas of the country. We enjoin Nigerians to use this pervasive internet access the regulator is promoting for utilitarian purposes.”