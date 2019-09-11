Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has stressed the importance of the girl child in every society, saying that women have unique roles in the society, hence, reflects the society.

Aregbesola stated this on Tuesday, while receiving a delegation from the Daily Times newspaper and the current Miss Nigeria, Miss Chidinma Aaron, on s courtesy visit to the minister.

The minister stated that when women display positive roles effectively, it reflects in the society, thereby improving the development of the society.

Managing Director of the Daily Times, Mr. Aliu Akoshile, who led the delegation, appreciated the minister for his warmth reception and congratulated him for his new appointment.

Mr. Akoshile, while informing him of the revived structure of the media company, appealed for the ministry’s collaboration in promoting the good heritage of the company and its keen interest to give back to the society.

Elaborating on her intentions to advocate for the girl –child and her reason for the visit, the current Miss Nigeria, Miss Chidinma Aaron, appealed for support and presence of the minister to attend the forthcoming summit on the girl -child tagged: “Raising the girl -child” organised by the Green Girl Company Limited, an adjunct of the Daily Times, to mark the international girl -child day on October 11.

Reacting to the appeals, Aregbesola, while congratulating Mr. Akoshile on his recent appointment as the managing director of Nigeria’s oldest newspaper, pledged his utmost support for the growth of the company.

He said: ‘’Daily Times was the paper of choice because from it, you can get virtually everything.”

He charged Mr. Akoshile, to restore the dignity and glory of the newspaper, especially in the area of wider coverage, quality and prestige, wishing him the very best in his endeavours.