The Federation of Muslim Women of Nigeria (FOMWAN) urged religious leaders to increase awareness about girl’s right in the society.

Hajiya Muslimat Kamaldeen, a member of Trustees of FOMWAN made the call on Thursday in Ilorin when she led executive members of the group visit the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Alhaji Muhammad Solihu.

She said that the visit was part of activities to celebrate the 2019 International Day of the Girl Child, celebrated annually on Oct. 11 to promote girls’ right.

This year’s celebration has the theme: “Empowering Girls for a Brighter Tomorrow”, to promote girls’ position in the society and to make life easier for them.

She, therefore, urged religious leaders to sensitise the public about the rights of girls to equal education and other fundamental freedoms in life.

She added that “FOMWAN decided to focus on empowering the girl child during this year’s edition of the annual International Day of the Girl Child.”

Kamaldeen explained that the association had been putting effort to ensure that girls stayed in school, while striving to stop child-abuse and abuse of girls in whatever form.

She described sound and quality education as necessary weapon for good living, saying that “educating a female child is like educating the nation.”

In his reaction, the Chief Imam pledged that religious leaders would give necessary support to the upliftment of the girl child in the state.

He also pledged to support programmes of FOMWAN toward promoting human rights as propagated by Islam.

He described the association as “one of the very strong Islamic organisations in Nigeria that prides itself with laudable achievements in terms of promoting Islam and service to God and humanity.”

Solihu urged other leagues of imams in Kwara to ensure they keyed into sensitising the adherents on empowering girl child across the state.

Hajiya Balqees Oladimeji, the Chairperson of FOMWAN Youth wing, said activities lined up for the International Day for the Girl Child include seminars, a walk and sensitisation, as well as Qur’anic competition.

She said that awareness campaign would also take place at local market places across some local government areas of the state.

She added that the campaign would be on sex education, safe and healthy environment for the Girl child, school enrolment, among others. (NAN)