The federal ministry of women affairs in collaboration with the federal ministry of health and the wife of Kebbi state governor’s pet programme have put together a free breast cancer screening for the general public.

The breast screening will begin 8:45am on the 24-25 October, at the National Hospital and Jabi Hospital, Abuja.

Marking 24th October as the international cancer day declared by United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the ministries targets awareness creation and intervention against the menace.

Women are advised to take advantage of the screening exercise to know their status.