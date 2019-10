Port Harcourt born Kiki Mordi is a BBC Africa radio presenter and the head of presenting with women radio FM 9.17

The media personality is also a filmmaker, storyteller and writer.

Kiki won Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Award for Outstanding Presenting Programme, South-South

She was nominated for Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Award for Most Promising Young Presenter (TV/Radio)

Journalist, Kiki Mordi, disguised as a 17-year-old admission seeker in the 13th minute eye witness sex for grade filmed by BBC.