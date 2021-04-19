Inter Milan halts Osimhen's Napoil winning streak — Daily Times Nigeria

Eriksen’s second-half strike earned Inter a point as they move a little closer to the league title.

Conte’s men were far from their best this evening but dug in to leave Naples with a share of the points.

Handanovic’s handling error from an Insigne cross had given Napoli a surprise lead, but they failed to hold on.

A moment of real quality from Eriksen drew Inter level, but his powerful drive was the best effort they could muster in the second 45 minutes.

The game was full of tension, and with so much on the line, neither team gave up a yard.

Seven yellow cards were shown in total, and Napoli have a good account of themselves, even with Osimhen having an off night.

On another night, De Vrij and Lukaku could have had two goals each, but the latter was denied by the woodwork on two occasions.

Inter are now nine points clear at the top, while Gattuso’s side are fifth in the table and can still catch second-placed AC Milan before the campaign comes to a close.