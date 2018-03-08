Insurgents: ADSU,Fed poly closed down for threats of Boko Haram attacks

Adamawa state university (ADSU) and Federal Polytechnic both situated in Mubi officially to have been closed down as a result of unconfirmed story of Boko Haram plans to attacks the institution.

However the Executive Chairman of Mubi North,Alhaji Musa Bello in confide told our correspondent that is just a mere rumours peddling the institutions that is causing the panicking.

”It’s a rumour that is causing a serious panicking and tension but the security is in top of the situation to calm down the situations.”

Miss John Ngeru a student of Federal Polytechnic Mubi in a phone interview, said they were asked to go home till after two weeks.

”I know we are asked to go an indefinite date.” She said.

In the contrary the Adamawa state government through the commissioner of information and strategy, Alhaji Ahmad Sajoh told news men in Yola that the State university is undergoing a total rehabilitation hence the call for students to vacate school.