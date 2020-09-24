Insurgency: Top Boko Haram commanders killed in clearance operations

Troops of Army Super Camp have killed top commanders of the Boko Haram terrorist at the Lake Chad Basin during clearance operations.

According to the Nigerian Army hideouts and camps of the insurgent in Tunbun Gini, Tunbun Nbororo, Tunbun Kayoma, Tunbun Kaza and Tunbun Fulani at the fringes of Lake Chad in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno were destroyed.

In a statement the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, disclosed: “In continuation of the aggressive clearance operation against terrorism and other sundry crimes in the North East, troops of Army Super Camp Malumfatori at the Lake Chad Basin conducted massive clearance operations.

“The successful operation led to the destruction of several identified terrorists’ camps and hideouts located at Tunbun Gini, Tunbun Nbororo, Tunbun Kayoma, Tunbun Kaza, Tunbun Fulani at the fringes of Lake Chad in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State”.

He added: “Several top BHT/ISWAP terrorists commanders were killed during the successful operation including Abu Usman, Alhaji Shettima, Modu Mainok, Bukar Gana, Abu Summayya, Amir Taam and Amir Kuraish among others.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria working together with other security agencies are highly committed to ending the insurgency and other security challenges in the country.”

“While the good people of the North East are once again assured of troop’s commitment to the safety of lives and property within the zone, they are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with timely and credible information that will assist them in the conduct of their operations”.