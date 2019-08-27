The Prelate, Methodist Church, Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Kalu Uche, has urged the federal government not to sideline Ndigbo in the scheme of things in Nigeria, saying that they are highly marginalised.

Uche who made the call in Enugu, Monday at the end of his apostolic tour of South Eastern states, urged the federal government to engage the services of ex-Biafran soldiers to help in stemming insecurity in Nigeria, pointing out that the men that built and operated ‘ogbunigwe’ bomb during the civil war have not all died.

The prelate said that Ndigbo knows how to handle arms and sophisticated weapons, and should be engaged to fight insecurity in the land.

According to him, given the opportunity, Ndigbo are capable of clearing the Sambisa Forest within five days.

“Let them invite our people to solve the problem of insecurity in Nigeria. Those who operated ‘ogbunigwe’ are not dead. Igbos can handle arms and sophisticated weapons.

“If given the opportunity, Biafrans are capable of clearing the Sambisa Forest. Sambisa Forest can be cleared in five days,” he declared.

Uche, who is worried about the insecurity in the country, suggested that Nigeria should close her borders to check miscreants from coming into the nation.

The prelate also suggested that state police should be established and in addition, vigilante groups should be empowered and armed to curtail the rising insecurity in Nigeria.