Insurgency: GOC assures troops of welfare package

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Maiduguri, Brig.-Gen. Abdulmalik Biu has assured troops of Sector 1 of the Operation Lafiya Dole of adequate welfare package to enbale them discharge their duties.

A statement by the army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu on Thursday, said Biu gave the assurance when he paid operational visit to troops at Chibok and Askira in Borno, and Michika and Madagali in Adamawa.

The GOC said the visit was to assess the combat readiness of the troops and review tactics and strategies that would see to the total defeat of Boko Haram terrorists.

Biu informed the troops that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai had approved the distribution of uniforms to formations and units.

He re-emphasised that the ongoing rotation of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole would continue in line with the Nigerian army policy and assured them of prompt rotation when due.

The GOC stressed that the war against Boko Haram terrorists must be concluded soon and charged the troops to be prepared to make more sacrifices and step up their game.

He said this was necessary to consolidate on the gains so far made in the fight against the terrorists.

In another development, the Emir of Askira, Alhaji Mai Abdullahi Askirama, has lauded the Nigerian army for the sacrifices it had made toward restoring peace and security in the country.

Askirama made the commendation in his palace when he received the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division; Brig.-Gen. Abdulmalik Biu.

The royal father said farming activities had improved tremendously in his domain and thanked the army, saying that its effort in fighting Boko Haram terrorists would forever be remembered.

He assured the army of his emirate’s support, cooperation and collaboration at all times toward ending the menace of terrorists.

Earlier, the GOC said he was in the palace to pay homage to the Emir while on operational tour of units within 28 Task Force Brigade.