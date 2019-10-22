.To unveil details of the procurement exercise in due course

.Bandits displace 17 villages in Kaduna, 2, 000 villagers flee homes

The Presidency says Nigeria will procure weapons including fighter helicopters from Russia to enhance the nation’s ongoing fight against insurgency, banditry and violence crimes.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known when he fielded questions from State House correspondents in Abuja on Monday.

The presidential aide, who is on President Muhammadu Buhari’s entourage to Sochi, Russia, said the Nigerian leader would hold security talks with President Vladimir Putin at the sideline of the Russia-Nigeria Summit, fixed for between October 23 – 25.

According to Shehu, during the talks, the two leaders will discuss arms and weapon procurement to assist Nigeria towards ending the insurgency, particularly the Boko Haram activities in North East region of the country.

Stop using ethnicity to divide Nigerians, VC charges leaders

“Russia has been doing a lot to support our military, although I’m not suggesting that we have engaged them as fully as we should have.

“I think that this visit presents a unique opportunity for our two presidents to sit down and discuss particularly weapon procurement including of course helicopters which Russians can supply and would be useful to Nigeria towards ending the insurgency particularly in the north eastern part of the country.

“So, I believe that arms procurement to which the Russians are favourably disposed will form a big part of this conversation,’’ he explained.

Shehu further disclosed that the details of the procurement exercise would be made available in due course.

The presidential media aide recalled that the previous attempts by Nigeria to procure similar weapons from Russia were frustrated by the sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States of America.

Buhari has since departed Nigeria for Sochi to participate in the summit, which will focus on exploring and expanding opportunities in security, trade and investment, science and technology as well as gas production.

Those on the president’s entourage included governors Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State. Others also on the trip are ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite and Minister of State, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

Meanwhile, bandits have displaced 17 villages in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The incident happened on Sunday at about 1:00pm.

Displaced persons, numbering about 2, 000 have taken refuge at LEA Birnin Yero Primary School.

One of the victims and village head of Unguwan Gibe, Jibrin Abdullahi said that “bandits came to our village to attack us at about 1:00 pm on Sunday.

“The problems started when vigilante decided to help the community to deal with the bandits in their hideout.

“The bandits don’t allow us to go to farm, the vigilantes wanted to bring an end to this, but when they reached the bandits hideout they were overpowered and the bandits said since the community have decided to attack them we will not have peace.”

He identified the villages that were displaced to include Tura, Unguwan Gebi, Unguwan Dangauta, Unguwan Nayawu, Unguwan Makeri, Jagani, Sabon Gida, Dallatu, Unguwan Alhaji Ahmadu, Sabon Gari, Kusau, Gidan Sarkin Noma, Unguwan Pati, Unguwan Tofa and Sauran Giwa.

He said: “I have three wives, but only two are with me. I don’t know where the other wife is now, as you can see, about 2, 000 people are displaced.”

The village head disclosed that due to the activities of the bandits they no longer go to farm, adding that “I spent over N2 million on my farm, now for the past 25 days I can’t go to farm due to bandits activities.”

Also, the Chief Imam of Izala Mosque, Ibrahim Usman, said the bandits had been terrorising the community even before Sunday’s attack and called on government to do the needful, to enable them return home.

The refugees attempt to stage a demonstration by blocking the Kaduna-Zaria highway was thwarted by security agents.

The Imam pleaded with the victims to be law -abiding and not to take laws into their hands.

Also, the Village Head of Birnin Yero, Alhaji Umar Danyaro, where the victims are camped, described the situation as very unfortunate, saying that “the bandits have been disturbing the people in their villages; on daily basis they kidnap at will, kill, take away their goods and animals.”

The District head of Rigachikun, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Sani, also pleaded with the victims not to take law into their hands and be patient, promising them that the situation would be addressed by the government.