Insurgency: FG, Military Have Questions To Answer, says ACF

The federal government and the military have a lot of questions to answer on the war against insurgency in the country The Arewa Consultative Forum says.

The forum was reacting to Friday’s ambush of the convoy of the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, by boko haram which claimed the lives of some security agents while on the way to Baga..

ACF said, “We are alarmed that for all the assurances we have received from the military and the federal government on an improved security situation on the Boko Haram front, the deadly attacks and killings have continued.

“In the attacks of yesterday (Friday) eight policemen, three soldiers and four civilian JTF men were reported to have lost their lives. Only last week, a serving senior military officer, Col. Bako, was ambushed and killed around Demboa in the same Borno State,” it said. It noted that earlier in July, Governor Zulum came under the gunfire of terrorists while on an official tour.

“We call on the military to act swiftly to restore this confidence. The ACF is also aware of the sagging morale of our fighting men. The federal government and the military high command must act quickly and resolve all the issues that have led to the current low morale,” it stated.