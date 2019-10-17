Abuja – The Chief of Army Staff, Lt . -Gen. Tukur Buratai, has commended the management of the Care for Heroes Initiative, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), for providing support for widows and children of the fallen soldiers.

Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, gave the commendation when the management team of the organisation visited him on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the army authorities appreciated and recognised the effort of the organisation towards galvanising supports for the families of officers and soldiers of the army who lost their lives while defending the country.

Buratai also disclosed that the government and the army had a programme designed to cater for the affected families, adding that the programme include the education of the children up to adult age.

“I want to sincerely appreciate this initiative and to also recognise this body as one of the bodies that are required to continue to educate our own people that the military particularly the Nigerian army is doing so much despite the seeming challenges.

“Even in Abuja here before, we knew how difficult it is to move from point A to point B without being afraid of one banging or the other. Is it Kano or to talk of other areas.

“At a point in time everybody was scared but under the able leadership of Buratai, the Nigerian army was able to lead the way supported and collectively by other sister services and security agencies to contain, control and localised the threat where people can go about their businesses effectively.

“We want to urge you to keep up the laudable achievements in trying to cater for the widows and families of the fallen heroes.

“We have a line up of programmes which include education of their children until they become adults,” he said.

Earlier, the Executive Director, Care for Heroes, Ahmed Tijani, said that the organisation recognised the effort of the army in tackling the menace of insurgency, terrorism and other forms of insecurity in the country.

Tijani said that the army, under the leadership of Buratai was able to recover all the villages and towns that were under the control of insurgents in the north east.

According to him, while less than one per cent of our population are fighting our wars, the rest of us can do our part to appreciate and support you guys that are fighting to keep our peace.

“That is why Care for Heroes is on a mission to mobilise the entire country behind our military through our various initiatives.

“We have an initiative called the Heroes Corp where we want to foster civil military cooperation and give people an opportunity to know our military guys so that we can get to appreciate them.

“We are simply here to say thank you to the military and to share some of our programmes with you so that we can find ways to forge a partnership.

“We cater for wives and children of the slain soldiers and advocate to Nigerian to see the plight of these widows. We came together to see how we can assist these wives,” he said. (NAN)