By Chioma Joseph

To further boost military performance in the fight against insurgency and other security concerns, the Nigerian Army on Wednesday, took delivery of over 17 sophisticated armoured tanks and artillery vehicles, built with modern technologies, from China.

The new armaments worth billions of naira, were acquired by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Defence, and were received by the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), Lt. – Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, at the Apapa Ports.

Speaking while receiving the military equipment, Adeosun said the armament which were in three different categories- heavy tanks, light tanks and two types of artillery heavy guns – were the first set of many others procured by the government.

While also stating that local engineers and technicians had been trained abroad to maintain the equipment locally, the COPP said 15 containers of spare parts and accessories had also been imported for same.

According to him: “ We are here to witness the reception of the armament, the government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Defence procured for the Nigeria Army. The process of acquiring this have been on for some time, but thank God they are now coming in as at today.

“ With these, we can see how serious the government of Nigeria is in making sure that not only is the Army re-equipped as necessary, but to ensure that the insecurity problem we are having all over the country are tackled not only with trained personnel but the required equipment.

“ This is just a tip of the iceberg and many others are still coming, but it is important that we all see that both the military and the government are really very serious to tackle the security problems across the nation.

” The armament were acquired from China, they are different categories, the heavy tanks, the light tanks, two types of artillery heavy guns. They are new ones, the latest technology in tank and artillery armament is what you are seeing. Before today the first set of 15 containers, 40ft each, offloaded, were made up of spare parts and accessories for all these equipmemt.

“ Those ones are already on their way to their various destination. Those who will operate this have been trained in China, the trainers from China will also come to train more people, most of these things will be on their way to their destination soon.