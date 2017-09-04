NDIC trains Ghanaians on financial stability

In line with Africa’s systems and business integrations, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has committed to training g its Ghanaian counterpart from the Ghana Deposit Protection Corporation (GDPC), further aimed at achieving financial system stability.

The NDIC in a statement signed by Hadi Birchi, said the training modules that were designed for the five-day capacity building programme covered very wide and strategic areas.

The enriched programme, he said would beef up the delivery of the senior officials of Ghana Deposit Protection Corporation (GDPC), as well as the overall performance of the GDPC.

Pioneer Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Deposit Protection Corporation (GDPC), Mr. Franklin Belnye, in his remarks on the programme, commended the achievements of the NDIC; and its readiness to boost capacity and experience sharing on DIS across the African.

Bonny Amadi