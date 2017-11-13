Insurance Brokers go retail for industry growth

Nigerian insurance industry has reaffirmed its commitment to embrace retail insurance business to enhance insurance penetration and value addition to members.

The President, NCRIB, Shola Tinubu, declared this at the maiden press conference in Lagos, saying a 10-year agenda has been set out for this purpose.

The Council said it is determined to continually invent ingenious programmes, and explore opportunities for members to enhance their interest and commitment to the NCRIB as their professional body.

“We shall explore all our latent potential, and see to it that they become cash cows for us, bearing in mind that our Council does not enjoy any form of subvention or statutory financial support from any quarter,” he said.

He further explained that that the NCRIB will be more proactive in dealing with industry issues, and stop at nothing to ensure positive relationship that will project the industry in a positive light.

Tinubu said: “We shall encourage members to embrace ethical practices, promote self-regulation, and strengthen the Investigation and Disciplinary committees of the Council, to be able to meet the daunting task of entrenching sound discipline and ethics amongst our members.” Moves that will entrench discipline and ethics as the hallmark of the profession,

Noting that no constituent body can stand alone but would be more effective through effective collaboration, he said the NCRIB would forge more progressive relationships with other stakeholders in the industry, namely; the NIA, CIIN, and ILAN to foster growth.

Insurance stories by Bonny Amadi