Cross-section o experts have called for increased penetrartion of insurance products to hard-to- reach areas in order to effectively achieve the Federal Government’s target at achieving inclusive financial services’ delivery goal.

At the center for Financial Journalism (CFJ) parley at the weekend in Lagos, themed: “Deepening financial inclusion, role of financial journalists and bank’s corporate communication managers,’ stakeholders were of the consensus

that increased financial offerings of banking, insurance and other financial services’ sector operators should focus more on remote areas so as to speed up financial inclusion of more excluded Nigerians.

Managing Director, Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON),Mr. Ahmed Kuru, while responding to questions from participants on the continued low penetration of banking and insurance services, said that financial institutions,

in the bid to drive financial inclusion, have ventured into cost -sapping areas, which, ordinarily, could have been derived from existing infrastructure services’ providers.

Represented at the event by the Executive Director at Resolution and Restructuring Company Limited, a subsidiary of AMCON, Prisca Ndu, the AMCON boss said that lack of credit data base and

credit insurance that would take the risk of expanded lending off the banks militated against extending financial services to more people.

Managing Director, Proshare Nigeria, Mr. Femi Awoyemi, who moderated the discussions, pointed that though banks and other financial intuitions, including the insurance companies, have invested much on towards inclusive economy, via inclusive banking;

adding that more efforts were required from stakeholders towards attaining inclusive banking objective.

He emphasized on insurance solutions as very critical to inclusive banking, hence, one cannot write down insurance policy without having operational bank account.

