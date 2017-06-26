AXA Mansard boosts youths’ earning power

AXA Mansard has again demonstrated its commitment towards empowering youths by organizing a financial literacy awareness campaign at NYSC Orientation Camps to sensitize corps members on various decisions that impact their finances and future.

AXA Mansard stormed the Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt NYSC Orientation camps, to enlighten the 2017 Batch ‘A’ Corps members on the different solutions available to them to help provide financial security against life’s uncertainties.

Corps members were also educated on the long and short terms’ investment vehicles available to help them save towards projects and goals. In addition to the financial awareness exercise at the camps, AXA Mansard provided free basic medical check-up, which included BMI and blood pressure, and medical consultation to Corps members.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Kola Oni, Group Head, Strategy, Planning and Marketing at AXA Mansard noted that, “At AXA Mansard, we are passionate about empowering to people to live a better life through our General Insurance, Savings & Investment, Pension and Health Insurance offerings.

One way to achieve that is to empower our youths on the importance of planning to secure for their future, early in life, using solutions available within their reach.”

AXA Mansard is genuine life partner that can be trusted, from protecting your loved ones and assets through AXA Mansard Insurance, providing medical insurance solutions through AXA Mansard Health insurance, short, medium and long term investments through AXA Mansard Investments, to securing your future through retirement savings via AXA Mansard Pensions.” Oni noted.