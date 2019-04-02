Institutions not proficient in IT deployment may expire by 2020- NITDA DG

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Ladesope Ladelokun

Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Isa Pantami, has warned that institutions that are not proficient in Information Technology (IT) deployment may not exist beyond 2020.

Pantami harped on the need for all public institutions to work out IT action plans and work assiduously to attract first-rate IT experts, especially Nigerians domiciled in foreign countries, adding that effective utilisation of IT was necessary for the exchange of knowledge and digital inclusion.

Pantami, who made this known at the March 2019 Lunch Time Reform Seminar organised by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms(BPSR)in Abuja with the theme:”

The Need for Active Engagement of Public Institutions in the Implementation of IT Regulatory Instruments in Nigeria,” revealed that not less than N24.7 billion is saved monthly by the Federal Government through the application of Information Technology.

He adds that leakages in government institutions have been blocked through the deployment of IT.

This, he explains, is made possible by the implementation of the Treasury Single Account(TSA) and Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System(IPPIS) and Biometric Verification Number(BVN).

Earlier, NITDA had revealed its new roadmap of focusing on seven priority areas like IT regulation, capacity building, promotion of government digital services, Digital job creation, local content development and promotion, cybersecurity and digital inclusion as part of its strategies for growth of the digital economy.

According to Pantami, it has become harder to delineate between the traditional and digital economy.

He said it was important for stakeholders and businesses to support government initiatives that seek to address policy issues that are related to electronic communications infrastructure and services.