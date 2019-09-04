The Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR) has said that the institute has released 17 new improved crop varieties that are climate resilient.

Executive Director of the Institute, Prof. Ibrahim Umar-Abubakar, stated this at the 2019 annual research review and planning meeting with the theme: “Harnessing the potentials of agricultural export in Nigeria: The role of key stakeholders,” held at the Balarabe Tanimu Conference Hall, IAR, Zaria, Kaduna state.

The director listed some of the newly released crop varieties to include sorghum varieties (SAMSORG 47, 48 and 49) with peculiar traits quite relevant to Nigeria farming system

He revealed that the other varieties include sorghum, groundnut, cow pea, cotton and maize and among others.

“Our research focus in IAR has always been geared toward achieving the noble objectives of ensuring adequate food on the table of every Nigerian household.

“This is why we work assiduously to come-up with new crop varieties from our mandate crops, which in this connection, our efforts in the preceding year resulted in release of 17 varieties of various mandate crops,” he said.

While giving explanations on the new crop varieties Abubakar disclosed that the yellow seeded SAMSORG 47 has a maturity speed of between 120-125 days, coupled with an impressive grain yield of 4.8 tones per hectare.

He also added that it was tolerant to smut disease, climate resilient and most acceptable to the farmers.

The director said three additional new groundnut varieties (SAMNUT 27, 28 and 29) were released, saying SAMNUT 27 has high pod yields of 3.5 tones per hectare with early maturity period and resistant to rosette.

Abubakar, charged the federal government to hasten up in enacting public policies for deliberate investments to support agricultural productivity, diversification, production and development of agribusiness and agri-food value chain.