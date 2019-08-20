The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, AIG Mr Mohammed Adamu, has praised the police operatives for their role played in the re-arrest of Taraba notorious kidnapper, Alhaji Hamisu Wadume.

The Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, DCP Frank Mba, who disclosed in a statement in Abuja, on behalf of the IGP on Tuesday, said the IGP had expressed his profound gratitude to Nigerians for their show of love and empathy to the Force and the families of the murdered officers and civilians.

Quoting the IGP, “The re-arrest of Wadume will help in bringing answers to the numerous but hitherto unanswered questions touching on the incident and the larger criminal enterprise of the suspect.”

DCP Frank Mba said, Wadume was re-arrested in the late hours of Monday in his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State, adding that the police had been on a massive look out for the suspect since Aug. 6.

He said this fruitful search followed the incident in Ibi, Taraba that led to the murder of three police officers and two civilians with five others injured.

Mba further said the suspect, who was appropriately restrained at the time of the first arrest, was subsequently released by his “rescuers”.