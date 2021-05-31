INSECURITY: Zamfara Youths Block Highway, Destroy Vehicles In Violent Protest

A violent protest was staged along the Gusau – Kaura Namoda Highway in Zamfara State by enraged youths armed with weapons.

According to eyewitnesses, the protesters occupied the road very early on Monday in response to the constant attacks by bandits in their communities.

One of the travelers stranded on the road reported that the youngsters blocked the roadway near Kurya intersection and began destroying public vehicles passing by.

They denounced the insecurity and assault that the residents of the area had been subjected to at the hands of the criminals.

More to come…