Insecurity: Yobe Govt shuts Boarding Schools — Daily Times Nigeria

The Yobe State Government has ordered the closure of all boarding schools in the state’s 17 Local Government Councils.

The order, which was issued on Sunday, is supposed to go into effect immediately.

While no official comment from the government or security services has been made, one of the students told our correspondents that their teachers asked them to leave their hostels and return home without giving them any reason.

Attempts to reach the Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education were ineffective because his phone was turned off.

However, a teacher who spoke to our correspondents said the decision was taken due to heightened security threats across the country’s boarding schools.

Senior Secondary School (SS3) students, on the other hand, have been asked to remain behind.