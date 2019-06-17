Insecurity: We’ll revamp security apparatus in West Africa – Buhari

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration was working with Northwestern state governments in pursuing an urgent revamp of the national security apparatus in the West African sub region following the infiltration of bandits into areas.

This is coming on the heels of the recent killing of 34 persons in an attack on Tungar Kafau and Gidan Wawa communities in Shinkafi local government areas of Zamfara State.

Senior Special Assistant to President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Sunday, said that Buhari expressed sorrow over the renewed attacks and extended his sympathies to the governments and people of Sokoto and Zamfara states.

The President charged all stakeholders made up of the federal security agencies and the states involved in drawing up the long-term strategic defence plan to begin its immediate implementation.

According to him, under the plan, states are joining the Federal Government in supporting the security and military operations by providing logistical support.

“States are providing additional vehicles in addition to those provided from the centre.

“The Federal Government is establishing new forward operation bases and when all of these come together, the ongoing operations will be scaled up.

“The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the various State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMA) are expected to streamline their operations to provide succour to displaced persons, thousands of whom are taking refuge in the neighboring Niger Republic.

“The full implementation of the plan is expected to provide security for residents to return to deserted communities,” he stated.

Buhari reiterated that his administration is fully conscious of its responsibility of protecting the life and property of citizens and will not fail in that regard.