Insecurity: UK imposes travel ban to 20 States In Nigeria

Andrew Orolua , Abuja

Citing security concerns in the country, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) of the United Kingdom has issued a warning advisory to its citizens against travelling to about 21 States in Nigeria.

The warning stems from the worsening insecurity situation occasioned by the recent Boko Haram terrorists attacks and activities of Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) in the North East, armed banditry in the North West and militancy in the South South.

The British government last week was contemplating placing travel ban to parts of Syria and West Africa including Nigeria in a bid to combat the problem of foreign fighters who join extremist organizations such as the Islamic State.

Home Secretary, Mr. Sajid Javid, said he was asking counter-terrorism officials to look into whether it would be appropriate to use the authority vested under a recently enacted law “in relation to Syria, with a particular focus on Idlib and the northeast.”

However, the multiple terrorist attacks in Konduga, Borno State on June 17, 2019, clear their doubts and on Monday the FCO advised against all travel to:

Borno, Yobe , Adamawa, Gombe States and all riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States and within 20km of the border with Niger and Zamfara State.

The FCO also advise against all but essential travel to: Bauchi , Zamfara , Kano , Kaduna, Jigawa , Katsina and Kogi States as well as within 20km of the border with Niger in Sokoto and Kebbi States non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa , Rivers and Abia States.

It claimed that terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Nigeria.

Most attacks occur in the north east, particularly in Borno (including central Maiduguri and along access routes connecting the city to other major towns and along the Niger border, including in Damasak), Yobe, including the eastern LGAs bordering Borno State both north and south of the Damaturu road), and Adamawa States.



There have also been significant attacks in Gombe, Kano, Kaduna, Jos and Bauchi States and in the Federal capital, Abuja. The terrorist threat across eastern Yobe and Borno State is high, with frequent recent attacks.

Terrorist groups carried out attacks in North East Nigeria during the February 2019 election period, and further attacks are likely. We continue to advise against all travel to Borno and Yobe States.

It recalled that on 23 February 2019, ISWA launched an attack involving indirect fire that resulted in explosions in multiple locations within Maiduguri.

Travellers should therefore avoid places where crowds gather, including political meetings, religious gatherings and places of worship, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, transport hubs and camps for displaced Peoples.

Attacks could be indiscriminate and could affect western interests as well as places visited by tourists. Besides Abuja, other major towns and cities remain particularly at risk, including Kano and Kaduna.

There’s a high threat of kidnap throughout Nigeria. Kidnaps can be motivated by criminality or terrorism, and could be carried out for financial or political gain.