Insecurity : Tricycle, motorcycle riders collaborate with security agencies in Kogi

Idris Ahmed

The united commercial tricycle and motorcycle riders association,in Kogi state, has solicited the cooperation of the general public in its new policy of ensuring safety and security of passengers on the roads.

Kogi state Chairman of the association, Comrade Abdulkadir Haruna, in a statement in Lokoja over the weekend, urged members of the association to be law abiding and obey constituted authorities at all times, especially when on duty.

He promised that the new association has put in place measures that will checkmate criminal activities among members, and therefore appealed to the members of the public to have confidence in their operations.

The Chairman hinted that his association is proposing a collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Commission ( FRSC), state and Federal Ministries of Works for regular workshops and seminars for the riders on the roads for regular safety of passengers and other road users.

Comrade Haruna who also promised that the association will contribute its quota to curbing insecurity and criminal activities in the state, by providing credible information to security agencies, and therefore urged them not to disregard such tit bits from his members

While warning members of the association to desist from confrontational attitudes towards passengers and security agents, also advised that traffic laws should be strictly obeyed.

He pleaded with the Police traffic wardens to also show magnanimity in handling offences and offer reasonable advises instead of extortion of money from culprits.

It was gathered that the new association recently broke away from the Tricycle owners association of Nigeria (TOAN), due to over exploitation of the riders.

However, the TOAN Chairman in the state has announced himself as elected leader of the riders, after receiving information of the break away of the riders.