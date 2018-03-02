Insecurity: Tension in Niger community, as herdsmen influx rises

Tension continues to rise in Azzza Community of Lapai Local Government of Niger state following the influx of herdsmen, as farmers and herders clash in Benue and Nasarawa states.

The people of the community now live in fear as they are threats to their lives with their farm being destroyed by strangers who threaten them whenever they speak.

A village spokesman, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed who spoke with our reporter lamented over the recent activity of the herdsmen in the community, noting that if left unchecked portends dangers in the days ahead.

The herdsmen who are trooping into various communities especially into Muye/Egba, Gupa/Abugi and Ebbo/ Gbachenku wards of Lapai local government, who are coming in through Girinya in Kogi State Cross River, Gurara to Muye in Niger state.

Our reporter reliably gathered that no fewer than 10 vehicles per day conveying them from non-peaceful environment where they are used to crisis for quite some time now who are not findings it easy again are bringing their frustration to bear in an innocent peaceful community known for decades.

The first in the history of the community to witness kidnapping of a middle age man Alhaji Bako Paisa who was last week kidnapped along Bina to Muye road in Lapai local council of Niger state that was later released after the payment of N500,000 ransom to the kidnappers.

Residents of communities however expressed concern over the security threats being experienced in recent weeks which was blamed on the exodus of herdsmen and farmers clashes in the neighboring states that resulted in to many of them migrating in to various communities of Lapai local government unchecked.

Reports revealed that palpable clashes was in the offering at those communities because this are the only areas that involved in dry season farming especially in the area of rice cultivation where many farmers have been threatened by the herdsmen who are finding it difficult to get green grasses at this period of the year.

The district heads of Bina, Muye, Egba in their separate interview however called on the State and local governments to as a matter of urgency intervene to protect them by forestalling clashes between them and the herdsmen who only care about their animals.

When contacted the Niger state command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Mohammed Abubakar told our reporter in Minna, that he was not aware but will get back immediately he gets information which he couldn’t as at the time of this report.

SAKA BOLAJI – Minna.