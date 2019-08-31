Governors of the South East region have appealed for audience with President Muhammadu Buhari and security chiefs in the country over insecurity in the region.

The Chairman, South East Governors Forum, Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, disclosed this on Saturday while briefing newsmen after the forum’s meeting in Enugu.

Umahi said that the sought meeting with the president was necessary because it would help douse rising tension in the region.

The forum chairman announced a ban on herders who moved with AK47 riffles and or machete in the region.

He also said that the forum agreed on a joint air surveillance in the zone with security agencies in order to flush out bandits from the region.

“We have banned herders who move about with AK47 and machete and we want our security agencies to enforce the order,” he said.

Umahi commended Enugu State Government for the steps it had taken to secure the state, including the establishment of Forest Guards.

He encouraged other state governors to replicate the measure in their respective states to ensure the safety of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by governors of Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo and Enugu States and the Deputy Governor of Abia.

Others in attendance were security chiefs in the state, chieftains of Ohaneze Ndigbo and technocrats, amog others. (NAN)