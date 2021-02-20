Insecurity: Sheikh Gumi stepped in because Buhari failed Nigeria – Shehu Sani

Former Nigeria lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has said, the renowned Islamic Studies, Sheikh Gumi is meeting with bandits across the states because President Buhari’s led government has failed to protect its citizens against bandits’ attack.

Sani in a post on his Twitter account on Saturday, February 20 said the President Muhammadu Buhari led government has failed woefully and that has given Gumi a space to come to the rescue.

His tweet reads: “If the Government had not woefully failed in securing the lives of the people, there could not have been Sheikh Gumi’s intervention. He just stepped into a vacuum.”

Shehu Sani’s statement follows controversies over Gumi’s visit to bandit camps in Zamfara and Niger State recently.

The cleric has made news headlines over his calls for Amnesty and negotiations with bandits.