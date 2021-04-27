Insecurity: Senate to meet Buhari, Service Chiefs as legislators lament poor handling by FG

Tunde Opalana, Abuja



Worried by persistent insecurity in the country, the Senate on Tuesday demanded an urgent meeting with the President and Commander – in – Chief , Muhammadu Buhari and the heads of security agencies, including the acting Inspector General of Police to find lasting solution to blood- letting across parts of the country.

Aside meeting the President Buhari, the legislators are poised to invite the service chiefs to brief the senate on their efforts since assumption of office and to give a clear cut roadmap on how to secure lives and properties of Nigerians.

The Senate also agreed to summon the Foreign Affairs minister and Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA) on the development in the neighbouring Chad and the implications on Nigeria.



These resolutions followed emotion ladened deliberation on breakdown of security apparatus in the country following a motion sponsored by Sen. Musa, Mohammed Sani(Niger East) on the activities of bandits and Boko Haram terrorists on Shiroro, Munya and Rafi local government areas of Niger State which has taken a dangerous dimension.



Sen. Sani called on the Federal Government to urgently deploy troops and other security apparatus to immediately bring an end to the menace of insurgency and terrorism in the state and other parts of Nigeria.



Upon full deliberation, the Senate as well; “call on the Chief of Defense Staff, the Chief of Army Staff and the Inspector General of Police to immediately deploy troops to defend the unarmed populace and bring back security to the affected communities, which is the only antidote to restoring confidence in the security and safety of the affected communities.

“Urge the Chief of Army Staff and the Inspector General of Police to as a matter of urgency direct for the establishment of a permanent military and police command base at the axis adjoining Shiroro and Rafi Local Government areas respectively and to redesigned the modus of operandi of the military operations within the affected areas so as to curtail the escalating insecurity.



“Direct the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and NEMA to as a matter national emergency provide relief materials and medical support team to the victims immediately.

“Ask Federal Government to recruit more soldiers and security personnel and purchase necessary equipment to fight insurgency.

Leading the debate, Sen. Sani noted sadly that “in this hallowed chamber we have made several resolutions, set up Ad-hoc Committee on Security and declared every support at bringing an end to the persistent insecurity in our nation, we have appropriated budget and also advances numerous steps to support our nation’s security agencies, yet insecurity has continued to elude the nation”.



He said for almost seven years on Niger East senatorial district of Niger State have come under constant and sustained multiple deadly attacks by heartless, venomous and hydra- headed Boko Haram terrorists leading to total collapse of the local economies of the affected victims, total collapse of educational system in the affected areas, famine due to collapse of agricultural activities, displacement as a result of desertion of crisis prone areas, depopulation as a result of wanton deaths, social vices such as drug abuse and thuggery emanating from struggle for survival, trauma arising from serial rape cases and inhumane, cruel and deadly subjugation.



Unfortunately, he said these repeated attacks are taking place amidst absence of slightest hindrance, resistance or confrontation from the authorities concerned.

“Cognisance that about 42 communities across the two local government areas of Shiroro and Munya Local Government have so far fallen under the Boko Haram control with about 5,000 villagers already displaced in the last three days.

They have kidnapped many and their wives seized from them and forcefully attached to Boko Haram members.



“Three military camps in Allawa, Bassa and Zagzaga in the two local government areas have been sacked and some security personnel killed by the insurgents in the last one month of renewed attacks.



“I can authoritatively confirmed that the Boko Haram terrorist have mounted their flags in many of the villages they have captured such as Kaure, Alawa and Magami. Inhabitants of these war-torn parts of the State have been abandoned and left to their fate thereby compelling them to wallow in perpetual agony and abject misery”, said the senator.



Distinguished Senators took turn to condemned the atrocities of criminal elements not only in Niger State but entire parts of the country and came to the conclusion that the Federal Government has not done enough to contain the national embarrassment and that the Nigerian security agencies are overwhelmed by the situation.



Senator Bima Enagi (APC Niger) said “the Federal Government is handling security issue with kid gloves”.



Sen. Ike Ekweremadu (PDP Enugu) suggested the shutting down of the National Assembly to enable legislators find lasting solutions to the menace.



Sen. Mathew Urhoghide (PDP Edo) said the President should drop national arrogance and seek assistance from foreign countries like America, United Kingdom France and even any capable African nation in solving the problem.



Sen. Gabriel Suswam (APC Benue) said ” the Executive had displayed clear incompetence on this issue”, while Sen. Biodun Olujinmi (PDP Ekiti) said the leadership of the country lacked political will yo end insecurity challenges.



Sen. Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi) who was moved to tears said “the nation is on fire. The President must rise up to the task. We cannot keep quite any longer. We need to seek foreign support. The country is bleeding”.



Senate President, Ahmad Lawan assured that the parliament will be ready to pass supplementary budget for the purchase of military equipment in pursing war against insurgency, banditry and other sundry insecurity challenges.