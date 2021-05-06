Insecurity: Schools in FCT are safe, Education Secretariat assures parents

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Education Secretariat of Federal Capital Territory Administration has again reiterated it’s commitment to ensuring the safety of it’s teeming school age students in the various schools within the Federal Capital Territory.

Addressing a press briefing in Abuja, the Acting Director, Education, Mallam Leramoh Abdulrazaq, said it was imperative to again allay the fears of Parents, Guardians and Stakeholders of their Ward’s safety in Schools operating in the FCT.

He explained that, the security challenges being experienced across the country has been of utmost concern to the FCT Authority.

Speaking further, he explained that FCT Administration has put in place intensive monitoring and inspection mechanism since the reopening of schools for the third term academic session.

Abdulrazaq noted that so far, no security breach has been recorded in FCT, just has he debunked media reports that FCT Schools have been closed.

He stressed that in the face of emerging security challenges, the Education Secretariat has continued to strengthen it’s security personnel and surveillance to ensure conducive learning environment with full compliance to the Covid-19 protocols.

He therefore calls on Parents Guardians and Stakeholders not to relent in complementing the Government efforts and Sustaining the various safety measures the FCT Administration has already put in place.

He assured them of their ward’s safety under the Education Secretariat custody stressing that, FCT Schools remain safe with effective and efficient learning and teaching taking place unhindered.