Insecurity: Reps Set To Investigate Recurring Jailbreaks

The House of Representatives will look at the country’s constant jailbreaks.

The House is concerned that the jailbreaks would just add to the country’s instability.

During plenary on Thursday, Hon. Chudy Momah made the motion.

His comment comes after gunmen targeted the Nigerian Correctional Services and the Police Headquarters in Imo State on April 5, freeing an undetermined number of prisoners.

The hoodlums then set fire to the facilities.

One individual believed to be an escaping prisoner was hit by a bullet while holding his travel bag during the assault.

In front of the correctional center, his dead body was visible on the street.

The gunmen also set fire to the Imo State Police Command headquarters in Owerri, destroying almost all of the vehicles parked there.

They were said to have been active from 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m., during which time they sang solidarity songs for about 30 minutes at the Government House Roundabout before assaulting the facilities.

IPOB has been blamed for recent attacks on prisons and police stations in the South-East, but the party has refuted the allegations, claiming that they are agitators rather than gunmen.

Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu revealed that the attacks were carried out by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN).