Insecurity/Rape: NYSC boss push for a new deal

The State Coordinator National Youth Service Corps, Plateau State, Mrs Olutumilayo Akin-Moses, has tasked security agencies to step up its security mechanism to better protect the country from incessant crisis and harassment faced by Corps Members across the country.

The Coordinator stated this Wednesday in Jos, at a workshop tagged, “2018 NYSC CORPS EMPLOYERS’ WORKSHOP”.

She said, “insecurity prevents Corps Members from being posted to a State where they would naturally want to serve, to this end, the scheme has also provided Corps Members with the choice of selecting three states of their preferred State of service.

“Even when posted to a State to serve, we still have challenges with some areas within the State regarded as trouble zones, which makes it difficult for a Corp Member to function effectively when deployed.

“Like today, some Corps Members in Bassa Local Government Area of the State, were suppose to join us in this workshop, but the current crisis going on there prevented them from being here with us”, the NYSC boss said.

However, with the theme, “Tackling Emerging Challenges In Youth Corps Administration Through Greater NYSC/Stakeholders Participation”, the workshop also seeks to address the issues of poor handling of Corps Members when posted to places of primary assignments.

The workshop fingered Rape, Rejection of Corps Members, Poor enumeration, Sexual harassment, Lack of Accommodation and others, as challenges faced by Corps Members while deployed to serve in their place of primary assignments.

On his part, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Plateau State, Hon. Victor Lapang in his address said government will continue to place high premium in the protection of Corps Members.

Represented by the Director For Youths, Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mr. Daniel Amana, the Commissioner said the NYSC scheme is the only symbol of unity amongst Nigerians, adding that insecurity will not be used as a tool by miscreants to discourage Corps Members from embarking on the one year compulsory service to their father land.

Our correspondent reports that participants at the workshop pledged to seek new and better ways in handling Corps Members when posted to them.