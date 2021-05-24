Insecurity: Protesters Block Abuja-Kaduna Highway

Residents of the Gauraka community in Niger State’s Tafa Local Government Area have blocked the Abuja-Kaduna highway in protest of the community’s constant kidnappings.

The demonstrators set fire to tyres and blocked traffic on the highway.

They demanded that the state and federal governments strengthen security in the region and put an end to the attacks.

This comes after kidnappers raided the neighborhood on Saturday and Sunday, abducting at least fifteen people and killing three more.

Following Governor Abubakar Bello’s announcement in April that terrorists had hoisted their flags in some communities in Niger State, there have been speculations about Boko Haram terrorists infiltrating the Gauraka group.

The Gauraka group is located about five kilometers from Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

Residents lament the fact that they have been deprived of sleep for a long time as a result of the kidnappings that have continued to terrorize the city.

They said that since January, more than thirty people have been kidnapped.

Hundreds of people have been killed in banditry attacks in Niger State, including security forces, and over fifteen thousand people have been displaced, with many taking refuge in temporary camps set up by the state government.