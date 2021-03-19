Insecurity: Police restrict movement of motorcycles in Makurdi

The Police Command in Benue has restricted the movement of commercial motorcycles in Makurdi to between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily as earlier directed by Gov. Samuel Ortom.

This is contained in a statement issued by DSP Catherine Anene, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state on Friday.

“It could be recalled that Benue State Government under the leadership of Gov. Samuel Ortom had announced a restriction on commercial motorcycles movement in Makurdi on May 16, 2016 to between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“This pronouncement was made following reports that criminal acts in the Benue State capital are carried out on motorcycles, including the murder of the Senior Special Assistant on Security to Gov. Ortom, Mr Denen Igbana who was shot dead at his residence in Makurdi by assailants.

“This order remains enforced till date,’’ Anene said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Makurdi has witnessed increased criminal activities in the past few months, including the killing of Mrs Eunice Aghanya, wife of a retired Commissioner of Police in her residence.