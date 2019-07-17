

The Youth Wing of the Igbo apex socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, has called on media practitioners in the country to embrace more investigative journalism and avoid fake reportage in the interest of national security.

The South-South Coordinator of the group, Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa, gave the advice in an interview on Wednesday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

Arthur-Ugwa said that investigative reporting was imperative in the dissemination of news on security matters of a nation.

He frowned at the news on national dailies that the youth wing of Ohaneze was divided, noting that the authentic national leader of the body still remains Dr. Arthur Uchenna Obiorah.

“Let the world know that the youth wing is united and we have no other National Youth Leader than Dr. Arthur Uchenna Obiorah. He is well known and recognised by the President worldwide, Chief Enyinnia Nwodo,’’ he said.

On the controversial Ruga settlement, the coordinator commended the federal government for suspending the idea of establishing it across the country.

According to Arthur-Ugwa, rearing cattle is a personal or private business and should not be handled as if it is a government-owned business.

“Let us respect the constitution of the country in the interest of peace and unity. The government needs to get back to the drawing board for a better nation,’’ he said.

The coordinator also urged citizens to stay clear from disrupting national peace, explaining that killing and kidnapping were not good to national development.