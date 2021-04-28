Insecurity: Not time yet to impeach Buhari, says senator

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa of Niger East says now is not the time for a motion seeking President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment.

On Tuesday, Musa told journalists in Abuja that impeachment is yet another “crisis” that the country does not need.

Musa said this in response to a question about why lawmakers have not moved to oust Buhari from office as Nigeria’s security situation worsens.

“You and I know what impeachment is all about. It’s another crisis into another crisis. Why do we need that now? What we need is solution,” the lawmaker said.

“We need this country to come back to where we were in terms of peace. I will rather prefer a situation where all the operations of government is directed at security.

“Anything we are going to do in this country, should be towards tackling insecurity. We are not safe. No leader, from councillor to the president, that will sleep with two eyes closed.

“I do not subscribe to a situation whereby, because we have the legislative powers to impeach, that we are bringing a motion for impeachment.

“This is not the time for a motion on impeachment.”

The senator stated that he opposes criminal amnesty.

“I do not subscribe to amnesty for criminals that keep killing people in the name of religion. It’s not religion, it’s not Islam,” he said.

“This is the holiest month where we supposed to sober and reflect and where peasant farmers cannot go to the farm and children cannot go to school.”

Sani Bello, the governor of Niger, announced on Monday that Boko Haram had raised its flag in the state’s Shiroro LGA.