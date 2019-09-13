The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) on Thursday said it has decided to adopt a holistic approach toward tackling some challenges in the region.

Forum Chairman, who is also the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, stated this at the end of the NGF emergency meeting in Kaduna.

“It is the forum’s unwavering determination to rescue the region and position it to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people, especially in the areas of security, economic and social development,” Lalong said.

Gov. Lalong said the governors discussed issues of common interest, particularly development of the agricultural sector; being the economic live wire of the region.

He noted that, the current challenges of insecurity, which seems to be persisting despite concerted effort by all tires of government, was also deliberated upon.

The governor added that the forum noted the National Livestock Transformation Programme was meant to” provide a mechanism for peacefully dialogue and reconciliation in crisis communities toward a harmonious and mutually beneficial region.”

He said the forum therefore adopted the National Livestock Transformation plan which includes modernising pastoral activities, while encouraging states not included in the pilot