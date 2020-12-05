Insecurity: Nigeria’s unity is questionable- Former president, Jonathan

The Former president of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has expressed displeasure over the state of Nigeria’s security and unity.

Jonathan who spoke on Friday, December 4 at a carol organised by the Commonwealth Community Choir in Abuja, stated that the unity of Nigeria is questionable.

While speaking on the theme ‘’Peace for all Nations’’, the former president said, ‘’ For me as a former president who has also served as the former governor of Bayelsa state in the swamps of Niger Delta, I know what peace means.

‘’It worries me every day when I look at the issues bordering us as a Nation. In Nigeria we don’t have a strong national youth body. The regional youth body is stronger than the National youth body.

READ ALSO: Why we planned bomb attack at Wike’s father’s church — IPOB members

‘’For example the Ijaw Youth Council and Arewa youth council feel superior to the National youth body. That shows clearly that as a Nation, we are in trouble and the unity of the country is questionable.’’

Jonathan commended the choir for preaching peace and encouraging unity.

He advised them to use their talent to impress on the unity of Nigeria.

‘’If the youths of Nigeria come together to have a common focus on peace, Nigeria will definitely develop and progress,’’ he added.

Speaking on the current security situation in Nigeria, he said that Nigerians should collectively support the government through our individual duty of supporting the Nigerian Army and other security personnel.

In his remarks, the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo stressed the need to embrace peace in a society, saying that ‘’It is an invisible cement that makes everything to work.’’

Osinbajo who was represented by his senior special assistant on religious affairs, Pastor Seyi, hailed the choir for preaching peace through their melodious rendition at a time when Christians all over the world will be celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ in the next few weeks.

He urged them to continue to spread peace globally which is what Jesus Christ represents.

Also, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in his goodwill message, assured that Nigeria will have peace despite rising cases of insecurity.

Earlier in his opening address, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama said that the carol is a stark reminder of the core values of the Commonwealth and marks the execution of the mandate that the commonwealth holds to promote peace and development through music.

Daily Times reports that the Commonwealth Community Choir is a choir mainly formed by the Port Harcourt Male ensemble International.