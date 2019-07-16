…Accuses Buhari of mismanaging Nigeria’s ethnic diversity

….Asks President to exert cohesion and maximum force in addressing killings

Tunde Opalana, Abuja & Abiodun Taiwo, Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in a thought provoking letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday warned of the imminent dismembering of Nigeria as a united nation should sections of the country aggrieved by incessant decimation of their kinsmen resort to self -defence.

He accused President Buhari’s government of mismanaging the multiplicity of the numerous ethnic nationalities in the country, creating avenue for insinuations capable of driving the nation towards the precipice.

In the letter to Buhari coming in the wake of the gruesome murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunri at the weekend in Ondo State, Obasanjo said he was compelled to make his intervention on the worrisome security situation because the issue can no longer be ignored, treated with nonchalance, swept under the carpet or treated with cuddling gloves.

He said the issue is hitting at the foundation of the nation’s existence and fast eroding the root of the Nigerian community, saying “I am very much worried and afraid that we are on the precipice and dangerously reaching a tipping point where it may no longer be possible to hold danger at bay.

“When people are desperate and feel that they cannot have confidence in the ability of government to provide security for their lives and properties, they will take recourse to anything and everything that can guarantee their security individually and collectively.

“None can stop hate speech, violent agitation and smouldering violent agitation if he fans the embers of hatred, disaffection and violence. It will continue to snowball until it is out of control. A stitch in time saves nine, goes the old wise saying.”

Obasanjo blamed the Buhari administration’s lacklustre attitude for handling the festering ethnic rifts occasioned by communal clashes, Fulani herders’ issue, banditry, kidnapping and other sorts of restiveness across geopolitical -political zones in the country.

He said that “the main issue, if I may dare say, is poor management or mismanagement of diversity which, on the other hand, is one of our greatest and most important assets.

“As a result, very onerous cloud is gathering. And rain of destruction, violence, disaster and disunity can only be the outcome. Nothing should be taken for granted; the clock is ticking with the cacophony of dissatisfaction and disaffection everywhere in and outside the country.”

He added that the security situation in Nigeria has attracted grave concern of the Western world, stressing that the Presidency and the US Congress have signalled to Nigeria to put her house in order while the British House of Lords in the UK had debated the Nigerian security situation.

With the death of Funke, Chief Fasoranti’s daughter, the former President said that some sympathetic Nigerians and groups like Prof. Anya, Niger-Delta leaders, South-Eastern leaders, Middle-Belt leaders are calling for different measures to address or ameliorate the situation.

“All the calls and cries can only continue to be ignored at the expense of Nigerian unity, if not its continued existence,” he warned.

Obasanjo without equivocation told President Buhari he was worried about four avoidable calamities, “abandoning Nigeria into the hands of criminals who are all being suspected, rightly or wrongly, as Fulanis and terrorists of Boko Haram type; spontaneous or planned reprisal attacks against Fulanis which may inadvertently or advertently mushroom into pogrom or Rwanda-type genocide that we did not believe could happen and yet it happened.

“Similar attacks against any other tribe or ethnic group anywhere in the country initiated by rumours, fears, intimidation and revenge capable of leading to pogrom; and violent uprising beginning from one section of the country and spreading quickly to other areas and leading to dismemberment of the country. “

Equally, Obasanjo said the Federal Government has not been sincere about its efforts in combating the Boko Haram insurgents in the country.

He said during four years of Buhari’s administration, Boko Haram has menacingly ravaged the land and in spite of government’s claim of victory over Boko Haram, the potency and the activities of Boko Haram, where they are active, remain undiminished, putting lie to government’s claim.

He added that the recent explanation of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, for non-victory due to lack of commitment and lack of motivation on the part of troops bordering on sabotage speaks for itself.

“Say what you will, Boko Haram is still a daily issue of insecurity for those who are victimised, killed, maimed, kidnapped, raped, sold into slavery and forced into marriage and for children forcibly recruited into carrying bombs on them to detonate among crowds of people to cause maximum destructions and damage,” he affirmed.

He charged Buhari to be proactive in asserting political will in ending insecurity crisis engulfing the country, adding that “the President must be seen to be addressing this issue with utmost seriousness and with maximum dispatch and getting all hands on deck to help. If there is failure, the principal responsibility will be that of the President and no one else.

“We need cohesion and concentration of effort and maximum force – political, economic, social, psychological and military – to deal successfully with the menace of criminality and terrorism separately and together.

“Blame game among own forces must be avoided. It is debilitating and only helpful to our adversary. We cannot dither anymore. It is time to confront this threat headlong and in a manner that is holistic, inclusive and purposeful.”

“As a way out of the present conundrums, the former leader said Nigeria needs unity of purpose and nationally accepted strategic roadmap that will not change with whims and caprices of any government.

“Some of the groups that I will suggest to be contacted are: traditional rulers, past heads of service (no matter how competent or incompetent they have been and how much they have contributed to the mess we are in), past heads of para-military organisations, private sector, civil society,

community leaders particularly in the most affected areas, present and past governors, present and past local government leaders, religious leaders, past Heads of State, past intelligence chiefs, past heads of civil service and relevant current and retired diplomats, members of opposition and any groups that may be deemed relevant.”

However, Obasanjo prayed for Buhari that God may grant him the wisdom, the understanding, the political will and the courage to do what is right when it is right and without fear or favour.

“May God save, secure, protect and bless Nigeria. May He open to us a window of opportunity that we can still use to prevent the worst happening. As we say in my village, “may God forbid bad thing,” he concluded.

In a related development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that former President Obasanjo’s open letter to President Buhari on the worsening insecurity and unrestrained bloodletting in the country vindicates its position and that of millions of Nigerians that President Buhari has failed as the nation’s chief security officer.

The PDP described the open letter as patriotic, momentous and captures the apprehensions of majority of Nigerians across the board.

The party noted that President Obasanjo’s letter re-echoes its numerous cautions against the violations, insensitivity, impunity, vindictiveness, divisiveness, intolerance and dangerous sectionalism that characterise the Buhari administration and which are jeopardising national unity.

The PDP in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, urged President Buhari to read between the lines and listen to the voice of reason from well-meaning Nigerians at this moment.

“Our party is deeply worried that our nation, which grew in leaps and bounds in all sectors before the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over in 2015, is now dangerously sliding on all fronts under President Buhari, who has shown crass incompetence in managing our national affairs.

“The PDP maintains that had President Buhari heed wise counsel to re-jig his parade and respect the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians in the national interest, our nation would not have been on this dangerous bend.

“The fact remains that President Buhari has not demonstrated the capacity to lead a nation as complex as our Nigeria.

Events have shown that he cannot handle our diversities and ensure a united and equitable country that guarantees fairness, justice and space to all citizens without fear or favour.

“The PDP therefore counsels President Buhari to listen to the pulse of our nation; accept his failure and seek help from other well-meaning Nigerians so as to take back our nation from this imminent precipice,” said the party.

It, however, called on all Nigerians across the divides, irrespective of creed, ethnicity and political leaning, to close ranks, eschew all primordial and parochial interests and work together for the stability of the nation.